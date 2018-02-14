Three years of AAP: Education and health surged, but some way to go

The AAP government under Kejriwal completes three years in Delhi. (Amit Mehra) The AAP government under Kejriwal completes three years in Delhi. (Amit Mehra)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which marched into power with an overwhelming majority in 2015, completes three years in power today.

Among the achievements the government has listed are some old ones, like free water and reduction of electricity tariffs by half. More recent ones include increasing minimum wages, more classrooms, 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras, and doorstep delivery of government services. However, some promises remain unfulfilled, like regularisation of unauthorised colonies, cleaning the Yamuna, and making Delhi a ‘WiFi city’.

Health

From 105 mohalla clinics last year to 180 now, of which 160 are operational, the Delhi government has identified space to build 668 more. In its 2015 poll manifesto, the party had promised 1,000 such clinics to provide better and free healthcare. A government spokesperson said, “We hope to reach our target for 1,000 mohalla clinics in the coming year.” The government has also approved 97 polyclinics and 2,579 beds in hospitals.

Toilets

The 2015 manifesto had promised the creation of two lakh public toilets. But in the past three years, it has managed to construct only 21,000 community toilets. In fact, DUSIB received Rs 18.86 crore for the purpose from the Centre, of which it utilised only Rs 7.33 crore, with 61 per cent remaining unused. “The mandate for DUSIB is to construct community toilets, but with public toilets, other agencies like MCDs and DDA are also involved,” an official said.

The 2015 manifesto had promised the creation of two lakh public toilets. But in the past three years, it has managed to construct only 21,000 community toilets. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The 2015 manifesto had promised the creation of two lakh public toilets. But in the past three years, it has managed to construct only 21,000 community toilets. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Transport

Before coming to power, AAP promised 11,000 buses. With the deadline for adding 10,000 buses approaching, the Delhi government has approved the opening of five new bus depots by the end of this year to add 895 buses at Rs 134 crore. Lack of land, the Delhi government argued, has been an obstacle.

Education

The government has constructed 8,000 classrooms and claims to have stopped the annual increase of private school fee by creating a fee anomaly committee. It has started giving out education loans of up to Rs 10 lakh under the ‘Higher Education Guarantee Scheme’. But it has not managed to start a single degree college, against its promise of 20 new ones. “DU is the only affiliating university which could do this. We don’t have control over DU and there are problems on that front,” said an education department official.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App