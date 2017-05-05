Three-year-old raped in Anand Parbat, accused held: Cops

When the girl’s parents could not find her outside, they started looking for her. Neighbours told them that she was last seen with the accused. When the girl’s parents could not find her outside, they started looking for her. Neighbours told them that she was last seen with the accused.

A three-year-old girl was raped by a 22-year-old man in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area Wednesday morning. Police said the girl was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where she had to undergo two surgeries. Her condition is now stable. Police added that accused has been arrested.

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house when the accused took her to his shanty on the pretext of giving her chocolates and raped her.

When the girl’s parents could not find her outside, they started looking for her. Neighbours told them that she was last seen with the accused. “When they reached his shanty, the parents found the man forcing himself on the child. They raised an alarm and alerted other neighbours, who caught hold of the accused,” a police officer said.

The accused was handed over to police. The parents rushed the child to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Police said the girl suffered injuries to her private parts and is under observation.

The girl’s family lives in a slum cluster in Anand Parbat’s Baljeet Nagar. Her father works as a rickshaw puller, while her mother works as a domestic help in the locality.

The child also has an elder sister, police sources said. A local NGO is counselling the girl and her parents.

