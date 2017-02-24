Three-year-old girl sexually assaulted, murdered in Delhi

A 3-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by her 16-year-old neighbour who was caught while burying the victim’s body in a pit at Narela in Delhi, police said today. The girl was playing near her home when the accused picked her up while her parents had gone for work to a nearby construction site yesterday, said a senior police officer. As the girl went missing her parents, who work as construction workers, searched for her with neighbours but she was nowhere to be found.

An hour later they got to know about the incident when the accused, a juvenile, was caught red handed while disposing of the body of the girl, officer said.

The accused who is a neighbour of the victim allegedly took her to a secluded place nearby and assaulted her sexually.

Later, fearing that he will be caught, he strangulated the girl and was trying to bury the body in a pit when he was spotted by some passersby who caught him.

“The accused who worked as a water proofing worker was apprehended. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of POCSO Act and IPC and accused has been sent to child correction centre,” he added.