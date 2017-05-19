Delhi: Three of a family beaten up, stabbed in case of road rage

Police said investigations are underway and that they are scanning nearby CCTV camera footage. Police said investigations are underway and that they are scanning nearby CCTV camera footage.

In what is suspected to be a case of road rage, three members of a family were allegedly beaten up and stabbed by four persons in northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy Wednesday night. A case has been registered, but no arrest has been made yet, police said.

Police said the victim, identified as Mohammed Hassin, lives with his family in Bhalswa Dairy area. “The victim was returning home from Jahangirpuri on his motorbike with his mother Zulekha and his three-year-old son. At a red-light signal near Gujjar Chowk, four persons, driving their car recklessly, suddenly hit his bike from behind,” a senior police officer said.

The victim, in his complaint, told police that he promptly asked them to drive carefully. But they got annoyed and stepped out from their car, following which they entered into a heated argument. The argument later turned into a violent scuffle.

“They (those in the car) were in an inebriated condition and started beating him up in front of his son and mother. When his mother tried to intervene, one of them whipped out a knife and stabbed her,” the officer added. Hassin called up his father Gayur Alam, who was also beaten up after he reached the spot. He was also allegedly attacked with an iron rod.

“The locals rushed to help the victim and made a PCR calls but the assailants had managed to escape by then. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they are recuperating. While Zulekha has received stab injuries on her hand, her son received stab injuries on his neck. His father’s left leg got fractured,” the officer said.

On the basis of Hassin’s complaint, a case has been registered under several sections of the IPC at Bhalswa Dairy police station. Police said investigations are underway and that they are scanning nearby CCTV camera footage.

