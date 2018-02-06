Three new members take oath in Lok Sabha

Three new members of Lok Sabha took oath on Monday and the House was adjourned for the day after paying tributes to BJP member Hukum Singh, who had died on Saturday. Immediately after the House met, three new members — Karan Singh Yadav and Raghu Sharma, both belonging to the Congress, and Sajda Ahmed of the Trinamool Congress — took oath. Yadav was elected from the Alwar constituency of Rajasthan.

The by-election was caused by the death of Chand Nath of the BJP. Raghu Sharma won from the Ajmer constituency of Rajasthan. The seat had fallen vacant due to the death of Sanwar Lal Jat of the BJP. Sajda Ahmed is the widow of Sultan Ahmed, whose death had led to the by-election from the Uluberia constituency in West Bengal.

The Congress strength in the Lok Sabha has gone up to 48 with the party victory in two constituencies. Yadav is a former member of the House.

