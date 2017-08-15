Three members of Manipur-based terror outfits arrested in Delhi

Representational Image Representational Image

Ahead of the 70th Independence Day, Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three alleged members of different factions of Manipur-based terrorist outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-PWG), including its commander-in-chief. “The three men — Laishram Ranjit Meitei, the 45-year-old commander-in-chief of KCP-Tamnganba faction; Khumanthem Naobicha Singh (36), finance secretary of KCP (Lamyanba Khuman faction); and 30-year-old Thoidam Chaothoi, a member of KCP-LK — were arrested on Sunday. They were planning to set up hideouts in the national capital,” said P S Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell).

A team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell was working on inputs that Meitei is hiding somewhere in Delhi. “We had learnt that he had been staying in Kakarbeta near West Bengal-Nepal border but had plans to set up a secret hideout here. On the basis of a tip-off, Meitei was arrested from near Tibetan Market, ISBT, along with two others,” he added. During interrogation, Meitei told police that he is the commander-in-chief of the organisation and had earlier been arrested by the Manipur Police. He was on the run for five years.

“The second accused, Naobicha, had recently come in contact with Meitei. He also has a police record and was earlier associated with other banned organisations in Manipur. Before coming to Delhi, the three were operating from their base at Kakarbeta area near West Bengal-Nepal border. They had been living in Nepal for the last three years to evade arrest from Manipur Police,” Kushwah said, adding that they used to extort money from different government authorities, local businessmen, private schools, leaders of political parties and operators of oil tankers by sending them threat mails, said Kushwah.

Police said that their cadre based in Manipur used to collect extortion money from the victims. Later, the money was distributed between different wings of the outfit. A part of the extorted money was also received by the Nepal-based leaders of these outfits. KCP (People War Group) was formed in January, 2016 by members of KCP-Poirei faction, KCP-Tamnganba faction and KCP-Paikhomba faction under Meitei. In January, the Special Cell had arrested the self-styled convener of KCP-PWG Ranjjet Singh Porai alias Rocky. The KCP-PWG had carried out attacks by firing on oil tankers in April and June after the oil tankers’ association refused to give extortion money to them.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App