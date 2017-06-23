Three JNUSU members barred from meetings over ‘misbehaviour’

The university alleged misconduct during the Academic Council meeting held on June 16. (Archive) The university alleged misconduct during the Academic Council meeting held on June 16. (Archive)

The JNU administration has suspended three student union office bearers from participating in the university’s statutory bodies and committees, alleging misconduct during the Academic Council (AC) meeting held on June 16. A proctorial inquiry has been constituted against JNUSU president Mohit Pandey, general secretary Satrupa Chakraborty and joint secretary Tabrez Hassan. The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has condemned the action against the student union members.

In a statement, Pramod Kumar, Registrar, said, “The chief proctor, on the basis of prima facie evidence of misconduct, has suspended these students from participating in the university’s statutory bodies and committees until the outcome of the proctorial inquiry.” The administration claims that despite repeated requests by the chairman “not to record videos during the AC meeting, students continued to record the proceedings of the meeting”. The report also states that Pandey indulged in “another unlawful activity”, by posting a selected clip of the recording on social media in the midst of the meeting.

The AC meeting held discussions on the admission policy and cleared introduction of different courses in JNU centres. The administration also alleged that JNUSU representatives “spread misinformation and lies” through social media that they were not allowed to speak. “Secondly, the general public is being fed with misinformation that their dissent was not being noted. Neither the students’ representatives nor teachers’ representatives prepare minutes of meetings, but a small group of them are virtually demanding a role in preparation of minutes,” said the statement.

Condemning the action, JNUTA said it was the “Vice-Chancellor and his team who did not allow JNUSU members to speak.” JNUSU also called the “behaviour of the JNU administration shameful” and said it was an “attempt to silence critical voices”.

