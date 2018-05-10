Three, including husband, held for killing wife in Faridabad

Police said the husband, Basant Kumar, hails from UP’s Mathura, and was living on rent in Faridabad, where he worked as a helper with a private company. (Representational Image) Police said the husband, Basant Kumar, hails from UP’s Mathura, and was living on rent in Faridabad, where he worked as a helper with a private company. (Representational Image)

A man was arrested in Faridabad’s Mujesar for allegedly strangling his wife to death — two days after he filed a complaint stating that the woman had gone missing. Police said the man confessed to his crime during questioning on Wednesday. His brother and one of his friends, who allegedly helped him execute the murder, have also been arrested, police said.

Police said the husband, Basant Kumar, hails from UP’s Mathura, and was living on rent in Faridabad, where he worked as a helper with a private company. On May 6, he approached police at Mujesar police station, claiming that his wife, Rachna, was missing. The couple have a two-year-old son.

The same day, a body was found near a drain in the area. Basant later confirmed that it was his wife’s body, said Sube Singh, PRO, Faridabad Police.

It was during the investigation, when CCTV footage from the area was inspected and Kumar questioned by police, that the truth came out. Kumar admitted that he conspired to kill his wife because he was tired of fighting with her every day, police said.

