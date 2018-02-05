Three held for shooting woman, killing her brother-in-law in Gurgaon

The accused, Karan, alias Habu, Rajesh, alias Dola, and Amit alias Dholu were arrested from Rajiv Chowk. All three are residents of Gurgaon’s Tikli village. (Representational Image) The accused, Karan, alias Habu, Rajesh, alias Dola, and Amit alias Dholu were arrested from Rajiv Chowk. All three are residents of Gurgaon’s Tikli village. (Representational Image)

Three men have been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman in the head in November last year and strangling her brother-in-law. Police said one of the accused is the woman’s brother and had plotted the crime along with his friends as he disapproved of their marriage.

The accused, Karan, alias Habu, Rajesh, alias Dola, and Amit alias Dholu were arrested from Rajiv Chowk. All three are residents of Gurgaon’s Tikli village.

“They were arrested on February 2 and produced in court, which sent them to seven-days’ police custody. The men are being questioned,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said.

Police said the accused admitted to the crime during questioning, with Karan saying that the woman was his sister, who had chosen a man her family disapproved of and had eloped with him.

Karan and his friends abducted the man’s younger brother, arrived at the address he gave them, and shot Karan’s sister in the head before fleeing. They then returned to the place where they kept her brother-in-law and strangled him to death. The woman had slipped into coma, police said.

“They said that they took his body to the hills near their village and set it on fire to remove all evidence. They returned four-five days later and found that the body had not been burnt completely, so they sprinkled petrol on it and torched it again,” said Kumar.

On the basis of information provided by the accused, a crime team was sent to the spot. Some bones and blood samples were taken for analysis, police said.

“The car and the revolver they used will also be recovered soon. The matter is still under investigation,” said Kumar.

