Three held for road rage in North Delhi: Man drives on wrong side of the road, has his nose bitten off

In a case of road rage, a 29-year-old man was thrashed by three people and had his nose bitten off after he drove his car on the wrong side of the road near Novelty Cinema in north Delhi.

The incident happened on February 23 when Aman, a businessman, had left his shop located near SPM Marg with his father around 9 pm, said a senior police officer. He told police that he took a U-turn to avoid heavy traffic, when three men identified as Vishal Pandey, Dheeraj and Vipin Mehra allegedly stopped his vehicle and told him that he was driving on the wrong side, said the officer.

They had a brief altercation after which they started hitting the victim, police said. In the middle of the fight, one person identified as Dheeraj bit Aman’s nose hard enough to rip out a piece of flesh, following which the three men fled the scene.

“After Aman was rushed to the hospital, doctors said a part of his nose was missing. Some of the locals tried to search for the missing part at the spot, but could not find it,” police said.

A case has been registered under relevant IPC sections at Lahori Gate police station. Police said the accused were arrested and later got bail. Sources said the victim is supposed to get married on March 4. The father-son duo were on their way to distribute invitation cards when the incident happened.