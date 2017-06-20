Three held for placing bets on India-Pakistan final

Police said the trio used to receive bets on cell phones from their “customers” who are known as “punters” in betting circles. (For representation only) Police said the trio used to receive bets on cell phones from their “customers” who are known as “punters” in betting circles. (For representation only)

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly placing bets on the India-Pakistan final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

“Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team raided a building at Alipur road in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area. Rajesh Kumar (46), Nitin Arora (38) and Nitin Grover (28) were nabbed during the match,” said Madhur Verma, DCP (crime).

Verma said the trio used to receive bets on cell phones from their “customers” who are known as “punters” in betting circles. “The trio would tell the ‘punters’ about the fluctuating rates, ball-by-ball. The details of the bets placed by people would be keyed into the laptop, and after the match, the accused used to calculate the total bets and profit and loss incurred by every punter,” he said.

Verma said the accused used to book a room at a hotel or a guesthouse in a posh locality, and kept changing locations per match as they were aware of police surveillance.

Police are on the lookout for the other accused. Ten phones fixed in briefcases and used as ‘Dabba Lines’, 16 cellphones, three laptops and two LCDs have been recovered from them, Verma added.

