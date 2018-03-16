Three held for helping murder convict escape from Delhi hospital

The convict escaped from outside Maulana Azad Medical College The convict escaped from outside Maulana Azad Medical College

A month after murder convict Sandeep Kumar Dhillo (40) escaped from custody during a visit to Maulana Azad Medical College, the special cell in a joint operation with the crime branch has arrested three men who allegedly helped him escape. Police said Salman alias Bagira was first arrested.

“A team of the inter state cell of the crime branch received an input that Salman was coming to meet an associate on Wednesday evening at Dwarka’s Sector 19. A joint team conducted a raid and arrested him. He disclosed the names of two of his associates, Deepak Ladda and Rohit, who were then arrested,” a senior police officer said.

Dhillo escaped from police custody after his associates threw chilli powder at three police personnel escorting him. The officers were suspended following the incident, police said.

“The escape was orchestrated by the arrested accused. They had even visited the hospital when Dhillo came there on an earlier occasion to meet the doctor. They said they executed the escape after conducting a recce,” the officer added. While Rohit was arrested in a rape case earlier, Salman got out of jail three months ago on bail.

During investigation, police found that Dhillo had been in touch with two of his associates via a phone while he was lodged in Mandoli Jail.

Several teams of the special cell, crime branch and central district were working round-the-clock to nab Dhillo and his associates. Later, the case was transferred to the crime branch.

