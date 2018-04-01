Three held for duping people on pretext of government jobs

Three persons, who allegedly duped several people on the pretext of offering jobs in the government sector, have been arrested from west Delhi, said police. Three persons, who allegedly duped several people on the pretext of offering jobs in the government sector, have been arrested from west Delhi, said police.

Three persons, who allegedly duped several people on the pretext of offering jobs in the government sector, have been arrested from west Delhi, said police. As per the police, the accused have cheated over 25 people to the tune of over Rs 1 crore. The accused have been identified as Bhavya, Nadeem and Bhola. “They have been charged under section 420 and 120-(b) of the IPC,” said a police officer.

As per the police, a case was registered on March 21 when the complainant, Ramesh Chander Verma, had claimed that he was promised a job at the Food Corporation of India. Police said that the accused are being questioned and a complete list of all the victims will be prepared.

