Three held: Delhi cops bust insurance racket

The Delhi police have arrested three persons for cheating more than 1,000 insurance policy holders, including a Deputy Director in Ministry of Skill Development, from all over the country to the tune of Rs 2.23 crore on the pretext of bonus on matured policies.

The police have so far identified 361 victims from various places across the country, including Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Surat, Greater Noida, Vadodara and Mumbai. The arrested persons had cheated the policy holders through 2,391 transactions from different accounts.

“The trio includes an engineer, who used stolen data of prominent insurance operators and opened fake call centres with large number of employees and several phone lines to lure policy holders,” police said. The complainant’s wife said they were cheated of Rs 2.07 lakh on the pretext of bonus when they were contacted by a call centre run by the accused.

Police said that the racket was busted after a case of cheating was registered at the Kirti Nagar Police Station on June 15 based on a complain made by the deputy director.

In November, raids were conducted in Delhi NCR and a charted accountant — who had got the suspected company of the accused registered — was questioned. “Police then managed to trace the accused — Om Parkash Roy (28) and Manish Roy (22) — from Mangal Bazar in Uttam Nagar where they had already established a new call centre,” said a police officer. Another accused, Ankit Raheja, who allegedly supplied data of policy holders to the cousin brothers, was arrested from Noida, police said.