Three girls create panic, go missing out of fear of rebuke

On Tuesday evening, three minor girls — two aged 17, and the other 13 — left for their tuition classes in Mandir Marg, only to disappear for the next two days. When they didn’t return on Tuesday night, their parents called them multiple times and looked everywhere for them before approaching police.

Officials of the Delhi Police tried to trace the whereabouts of the girls across the city and in other states, and put their photographs on the zipnet.

“Since the matter was so sensitive, all senior officials were directed to act swiftly. One of the girls had informed her family that she was out but would be back soon. But when her parents tried to call after a while, her phone was not reachable,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police B K Singh.

Police then lodged an FIR and formed a team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Lalit Kumar. “Through technical and human intelligence, police managed to find that the girls were staying at a friend’s place,” said an officer. According to sources, the girls told their family that they wanted to bunk their tuition class on Tuesday. They planned to go to a market, where they got late.

“They got scared that they would get scolded by their parents for being late, so they went to a gurudwara and spent the night there. The next day, they spent the night at a friend’s place. When they found that police and their families were looking for them everywhere, they came back,” said sources.