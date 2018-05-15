Three EDMC officials hired without following rules, demands raised for vigilance inquiry

A vigilance inquiry has also been demanded in the matter. A vigilance inquiry has also been demanded in the matter.

East Delhi Municipal Corporation leaders Monday tabled a report in the House meeting alleging that three officials were appointed in 2015-16 by the then commissioner without following protocol and seeking approval of the House.

The report also questioned why one of the officials was given cars; his petrol bills cleared despite him not being entitled; and Rs 10-12 lakh spent on his office renovation. “It was found during investigation that around 12 lakh was spent on renovation of the office of DPS Tomar (OSD to the commissioner). The contractor did not take money. This shows that the contractor was on good terms with him. This should be investigated,” stated the report. When contacted, Tomar said, “I cannot comment on this because I am not authorised to speak to the media.”

A vigilance inquiry has also been demanded in the matter. East Corporation Mayor Bipin Bihari said Dallupura councillor Rajeev Kumar had raised the issue in the House on March 2018 — that the appointments were made without following House rules. The matter was investigated by a committee and the report tabled.

The report also said the commissioner does not have the power, as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, to hire people of Grade A and B without seeking the House’s approval. “OSD shall not exercise any statutory power under the provisions of DMC Act or other relevant sections. It is clearly written he does not have constitutional power. Therefore, all directions that he has given should be stalled,” it reads.

EDMC commissioner Ranbir Singh said, “The committee presented the report to the House. If the House refers the report to me, I will examine it and take action as per rules.” As per the report, the committee decided that these officials should be removed from service immediately and the vigilance department be informed. “The EDMC is going through a financial crisis, and we spend Rs 50 lakh-Rs 55 lakh on one official and his facilities. Several other officials are also causing loss to the civic body,” it added.

