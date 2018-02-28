Three dead as ambulance collides with truck in Greater Noida

In the impact of the collision and the fire which engulfed the white Omni van which used to run as a vehicle, the driver and two passengers sitting in the backseat were charred to death. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) In the impact of the collision and the fire which engulfed the white Omni van which used to run as a vehicle, the driver and two passengers sitting in the backseat were charred to death. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Three persons were charred to death while two other passengers injured after an ambulance they were travelling in rammed into an 18-tyre-truck and caught fire in Badalpur area of Greater Noida area early Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police, the ambulance had dropped a patient at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi and it was on its way to Bulandshahr when the accident took place. “The incident happened near Chhapraula village on NH 91 around 2 am. The ambulance was behind a truck and it was trying to overtake the truck. As the truck tried to take a turn, the ambulance rammed into it and it caught fire,” said Mukesh Kumar, SHO, Badalpur Police Station.

In the impact of the collision and the fire which engulfed the white Omni van which used to run as a vehicle, the driver and two passengers sitting in the backseat were charred to death. Two other passengers who were in the back of the ambulance were injured. “The two people managed to survive because they were thrown out of the ambulance as the glass window broke. Had they been inside the vehicle, they might not have survived,” Kumar said.

The injured were identified as Nand Maurya who hails from Ballia and Manek who is from Khurja, Bulandshahr. “They are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Noida. The three bodies are in the mortuary. We are waiting for the families to come forward to claim the body. They have not been identified yet. Once the bodies are claimed, post-mortem examination will be conducted,” said Kumar.

An FIR under IPC sections relating to rash driving and culpable homicide was registered at Badalpur police station against the truck driver. “The driver of the truck fled from the spot and efforts to nab him are underway. We are tracking down the owner of the truck which has been registered in Amroha,” said Kumar.

