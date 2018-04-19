Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Presents Latest News

Three cops booked for demanding Rs 30,000 bribe

Nobody has been arrested yet and investigations are underway, police said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 19, 2018 3:45:46 am
nia court, mecca masjid blast verdict, makka masjid hyderabad, swami aseemanand acquitted, national investigation agency, cbi, special nia court, list of cases nia lost, indian express Nobody has been arrested yet and investigations are underway, police said.
Top News

Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector posted at Ranhola police station, have been booked by the vigilance department for allegedly demanding Rs 30,000 from a property dealer after threatening to arrest him in a false robbery case. Nobody has been arrested yet and investigations are underway, police said.

Police said the complainant, Amarjeet Singh, recently approached the vigilance department and complained that on March 3, three police personnel came to his residence and said a robbery case had been registered against him. “While taking him to the police station, they demanded Rs 60,000 and said the matter can be settled. A deal was fixed at Rs 30,000. They were paid Rs 12,500. After a few days, the personnel allegedly started calling him for the remaining amount,” a senior officer said. Singh approached the vigilance department and submitted an audio recording where an alleged head constable was heard demanding money.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now