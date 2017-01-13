Three civic bodies hit out at AAP govt over ‘false fund claims’

The leaders of the three MCDs — North, South and East — on Thursday lashed out at the city government for withholding the funds due to the municipal corporations. The three leaders said the government’s claim that more funds were released is “totally false and untrue”.

Alleging that the government has no blueprint for the welfare of citizens, V P Pandey, leader of the house, North corporation, said ministers of the state government have been using “objectionable language against the MCDs and its office bearers and it is not expected of them”.

The MCDs have also alleged that the government is “involved in politics with an aim to derive mileage in the upcoming civic elections”.

“The ministers of the city government are involved in corruption and are facing CBI probe… Keeping all this in view, the Union government has been requested to dissolve the city government because of the unconstitutional ways in which it has been functioning,” Leader of the House Subhash Arya said.

The corporations demanded that the city government release Rs 2,380 crore to the civic bodies, according to the recommendations of the Third Finance Commission. The civic bodies have also demanded implementation of the Fourth Finance Commission recommendations.