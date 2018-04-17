Three bodies found near Gurgaon’s Ghamroj village

All three of the deceased have been identified as residents of Madhya Pradesh, who were from the same family, and worked as labourers in Gurgaon. All three of the deceased have been identified as residents of Madhya Pradesh, who were from the same family, and worked as labourers in Gurgaon.

The bodies of three people, including two women, were found in the forested area near Gurgaon’s Ghamroj village on Tuesday morning. Police is yet to ascertain whether the incident is a case of murder or the handiwork of a wild animal.

According to police, a passerby discovered the bodies a little after 7 am, and police personnel at the Bhondsi police station were alerted around half past seven. All three of the deceased have been identified as residents of Madhya Pradesh, who were from the same family, and worked as labourers in Gurgaon. They lived on rent in Ghamroj village, in Gurgaon’s Sohna area.

“We suspect that they had gone to collect firewood in the forest on Monday evening. Their bodies were found this morning, with injury marks around the throat,” said Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, adding that a forensic team was immediately summoned to the spot, and police personnel are in the process of registering an FIR regarding the matter.

“We have seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem. As of now, we cannot say this is murder because, since it was forested area, we cannot rule out the possibility of this being a case of a wild animal attacking them. We should have more clarity on the matter after the autopsy has been conducted.” He said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd