Three arrested in fake marksheet racket: Police

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly supplying fake marksheets and migration certificates in outer Delhi. Police said Shiv Shankar (37), Gautam Gupta (33) and Manish Bansal (50), procured details of people they wanted to target through the Justdial app and built a database of phone numbers. Police said they have recovered several fake marksheets, pen drives and laptops from the office of one of the accused.

“They would go door-to-door distributing pamphlets to convince people about the genuineness of their certificates,” Additional DCP (outer) Rajendra Singh Sagar said. Police said the accused would provide marksheets and passing certificates, pertaining to BTech and other postgraduate courses.

