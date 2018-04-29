Three arrested for selling forged IPL tickets outside Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla

Spectators approached police outside the stadium complaining that tickets purchased by them were not being accepted at the entrance. Spectators approached police outside the stadium complaining that tickets purchased by them were not being accepted at the entrance.

Delhi Police Friday arrested three persons for allegedly selling forged tickets for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches outside Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. The accused were caught after multiple people were found with fake tickets when they tried to scan the barcode at the entrance.

A police officer said three persons, identified as Sunil, Nitesh and Vinay, were arrested during Friday’s match between Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders. “The trio had got tickets from one Kunal before the match, and were assured of Rs 500 on selling 10 tickets for Rs 750 each. If they sold more than 10 tickets, they would get Rs 50 for each additional ticket sold,” said the officer.

Spectators approached police outside the stadium complaining that tickets purchased by them were not being accepted at the entrance. “When organisers compared the ticket with the original, they were found to be forged. An alert was sounded by senior officers of the central district, and Sunil was caught from near Delhi Gate,” said the officer.

Sunil, during questioning, said there were a few others who are also part of the network selling forged tickets. Based on information provided by him, police arrested Nitesh and Vinay from near Vishwavidyalaya Metro station later that night.

Police said three booklets containing tickets for Rs 750 each were recovered from their possession. “During questioning, they said they had sold over 400 tickets,” said an officer. Police said all the accused are in their early 20s and are studying.

According to police sources, the three accused are suspected to be part of a larger network as the entire operation was being carried out in a systematic manner. “Sunil used to wear a T-shirt of a payment portal company to mislead customers into thinking he was selling genuine tickets. He roamed around the stadium and told people he had limited stock,” said the officer.

Police said that Sunil, a resident of Jahangirpuri, told them that he came in contact with one Sahil through social media, and was eventually roped in to sell IPL tickets near railway, bus and Metro stations as well as outside the stadium. After selling the tickets, Sunil would meet Nitesh and Vinay near Vishwavidyalaya Metro station to hand over the money and get his share. The two would pass on the money to Sahil.

Nitesh and Sahil, residents of Mukundpur, said Kunal was the main conspirator and had printed out several booklets. Police said more than 15 persons are suspected to be involved in the operation.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App