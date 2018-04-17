Three arrested for betting on IPL in Delhi

Police said a tip-off was received on Saturday about an alleged gambling racket inside a building in Subhash Park. A team reached the spot and found the accused had not locked the door. Police said a tip-off was received on Saturday about an alleged gambling racket inside a building in Subhash Park. A team reached the spot and found the accused had not locked the door.

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly betting on the ongoing IPL tournament on Sunday, police said. The accused — Nikhil Goyal, Dheeraj and Shekhar Gandhi, all aged 29 — used a betting software to place bets on matches, an officer said.

DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said they were caught betting on the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils. “They were placing bets on runs, overs and wickets. They were arrested under sections 3,4 and 5 of the Gambling Act. A case was registered at Shahdara police station,” the DCP said.

Police allegedly caught the accused watching the IPL match live, and taking bets over the phone. Around 8-10 mobile phones were found on the floor, while one laptop was used to enter the bets in two separate applications installed in the device, the officer said.

