Three arrested: 24-year-old stabbed to death in park while fighting off snatchers

A 24-year-old civil engineering student was stabbed to death after he tried to fight off a group of snatchers at Govindpuri’s Monkey Park on Saturday evening. Police said the victim, Naresh, and his friend were walking in the park when three men snatched his friend’s phone and tried to snatch his as well. When Naresh put up a fight, the assailants stabbed him and fled towards the forested area of the park. Naresh died from a puncture wound to the heart, police said.

According to DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal, a case of murder and theft has been registered and three people have been arrested in connection with the case. Police said a post-mortem examination was conducted at AIIMS, following which the body was handed over to the family. Naresh lived with his family at Trilokpuri and studied in a private college in Dwarka. He also worked part time as a caterer, DJ and delivery man — shifting from one job to another to pay for his education, his family said.

His father, a labour contractor, and mother had left for Rajasthan for a religious function. “Naresh was supposed to look after the work; he had to oversee the felling of some trees in Mehrauli,” Lokesh, his elder brother, said. After returning from work on Saturday evening, Naresh met his friend, who works as a mehendi artist. Police said they went for a walk in the park and ventured into a forested region. As they left the main path, they were followed by a group of men. “There were three men following us. We were talking, when two of them caught hold of me and snatched my mobile phone,” the woman said.

She told police that the group then took Naresh 30 metres from the spot and tried to fish for his Nokia smartphone. “He put up a fight. The phone was inside his jacket and he struggled with the snatchers. One of them took out a knife and stabbed Naresh in the chest,” a police officer said.

Police said the girl raised an alarm and the men fled. She ran till the main gate, manned by one security guard, and alerted police about the incident. Police later called the family and informed them about their son’s death. “We were looking for a bride for Naresh…,” his mother said. Lokesh who works at a mobile repair shop, had bought him the phone. “He had collected the money working odd jobs and managed to save up Rs 10,000 for the phone. I don’t know why he did not part with it,” he said.

