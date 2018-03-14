Thrashed on Holi by group of drunk men, 35-year-old dies

Abdul Malik Abdul Malik

THRASHED BY a group of drunk men on Holi, 35-year-old Abdul Malik, who had been admitted to the ICU of RML Hospital on March 2, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has apprehended one more juvenile in connection with the attack. Six people, including four juveniles, had been arrested earlier. Malik was attacked on Holi at Netaji Subhash Place by a group that had been slapping passersby after getting drunk.

Confirming Malik’s death, DCP (northwest district) Aslam Khan said, “We have apprehended another juvenile. He was absconding and now we are converting the charges of attempt to murder (307) to murder (302).” Doctors informed police that there was no body movement since last week, and that Malik was in a coma. Police said his body has been preserved at a mortuary and will be handed over to his family after the post-mortem is conducted.

Mehtab Shaikh, Malik’s employer, said, “He was in a coma and we were praying for his recovery. But doctors informed us about his death around 8 pm on Tuesday. We have informed his relatives, but could not inform his wife Roshan Khatun.”

Roshan, a mother of three, had Monday told The Indian Express that she was in the dark about why her husband was attacked. Malik had been working at an embroidery factory in Delhi for the last seven years. He used to earn Rs 12,000 and send Rs 7,500 to his family in Madhubani every month.

According to police, the incident took place on March 2 when Malik was heading to the mosque with co-workers. “Two of the arrested accused — Sahil Kumar (20), who recently got out of Tihar Jail in a robbery case, and Arjun Kumar (22), — had purchased two bottles of vodka a day ahead of Holi. They and five juveniles kept drinking through the day before they went on a spree of violence,” an officer said.

“When the accused targeted Malik and his group, he objected and a heated argument ensued. The accused viciously assaulted Malik even as his colleagues fled the spot. One of them allegedly hit him on the head with a hockey stick. They repeatedly hit him on his head, but no one came forward to rescue him,” an officer said, adding that some passersby informed police deployed at a police-picket about 50 metres away. By the time police reached, the accused had fled.

Malik was taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, before being shifted to RML Hospital.

