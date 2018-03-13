Delhi: Thrashed on Holi by drunk men, 35-year-old hangs on to life, family looks for answers

The victim, Abdul Malik, is critical The victim, Abdul Malik, is critical

Sitting in a corner of the ICU unit at RML hospital, Roshan Khatun is unable to sleep. She is praying for the speedy recovery of her husband, Abdul Malik (35).

Malik was attacked on Holi at Netaji Subhash Place by a group of seven persons who were allegedly in an inebriated condition. Six of them have been picked up, while the seventh, a juvenile, is on the run.

“My husband is not able to speak. I am still waiting to know the reason behind this barbaric attack,” said Roshan. Malik has been working in Delhi for the last seven years, and sends Rs 7,500 to his family, in Madhubani, every month. He works at an embroidery workshop and earns Rs 12,000. This is the first time Roshan, a mother of three, has come to Delhi.

Police said the incident took place on March 2 when Malik was heading to the mosque with co-workers. “The accused, including five juveniles, had purchased two bottles of vodka a day ahead of Holi, and kept drinking through the day. Afterwards, they started slapping random people they ran into on the streets,” an officer said.

“When the accused targeted Malik and his group, he objected and the argument escalated. The accused viciously assaulted him as his colleagues fled the spot. One of them allegedly hit him on the head with a hockey stick,” the officer said.

By the time police were informed, the accused had fled. Malik was initially taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, where his medical report erroneously stated it was a road accident case. He was later referred to RML hospital, where the correct details were provided and he was shifted to the ICU.

