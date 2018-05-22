Follow Us:
Monday, May 21, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Those who lost tender misleading people, says Delhi government on CCTVs

The Delhi government said the argument that a Standard Operating Procedure is required in connection with the project was intended to “confuse” people.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 22, 2018 2:05:34 am
CCTV cameras across Delhi The Delhi government  also dismissed concerns over who will maintain and control the CCTV feed. (File)
Amid a raging debate over privacy and security implications of the CCTV project, the Delhi government Monday suggested that “private players” who lost the PWD tender bid were spreading “misinformation through a motivated campaign”. It said the argument that a Standard Operating Procedure is required in connection with the project was intended to “confuse” people.

It also dismissed concerns over who will maintain and control the CCTV feed. “The elected government maintains that the L-G constituted panel, which has been tasked with preparing an SOP for the project, is a ploy to derail the initiative,” it said. Despite opposition from the AAP government, the panel will hold its second meeting on Tuesday. “The proposed system to be used for keeping CCTV feed will be clearly agreed upon by residents, police, elected representative and the service provider,” the government added.

