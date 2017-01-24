This Republic Day, Delhi Police to march with new rifles

In a first, the Delhi Police contingent will be seen carrying INSAS rifles instead of the old .303 bore guns at the Republic Day parade this year.

“As INSAS has become a part of our core weaponry over the last couple of years, it should be carried by our marching contingents,” Special Commissioner of Police (armed police and training) R S Krishnia said.

The INSAS, a modified version of the old self-loading rifle (SLR), was inducted in Delhi Police in 2005. All personnel now use INSAS rifles on duty because of their light weight. It is manufactured by the Ordnance Factories Board in Tiruchirappalli, Kanpur and Ishapore Arsenal.