Thirty-seven per cent hike in minimum wages for workers: Government

Minimum wages for workers across Delhi have been increased by 37 per cent after Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal approved the AAP government’s proposal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Friday. As per the revised structure, minimum monthly wages for unskilled workers have been increased from Rs 9,724 to Rs 13,350; semi-skilled workers who used to get Rs 10,764 will now get Rs 14,698; and skilled workers who used to get Rs 11,830 will get Rs 16,182.

Kejriwal said the hike will come into effect from April. Najeeb Jung, the former L-G, had withheld his assent to the increase early last year. “It is a historic increase in the minimum wages and highest by a government since Independence,” he said.

Trade unions and industrialists, however, expressed reservations about the hike.

Rajesh Kumar, general secretary, IFTU Delhi unit, said, “In Delhi, where 90 per cent of the labour force is unorganised and minimum wages are never paid, the government should put into place a strong labour department mechanism to ensure payment of wages. This wage increase will trigger layoffs because factories will not allow costs of production to shoot up.”