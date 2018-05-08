Third death in sewage treatment plant mishap at Delhi hotel

The incident took place at Vivanta by Taj — Ambassador hotel near Khan Market on April 29 (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The incident took place at Vivanta by Taj — Ambassador hotel near Khan Market on April 29 (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The deputy chief engineer from the Vivanta by Taj — Ambassador hotel, who had been battling for his life at a city hospital, has died eight days after falling into a sewage treatment plant (STP) at the hotel, police said. This is the third death related to the incident. Five men had fallen into the STP. The victim, Gaurav Sukhija (34), died at the hospital a day before two directors of a company managing the STP were arrested. Police said Sukhija was the last to enter the STP after four others had entered and fallen unconscious. Doctors at the hospital had initially said Sukhija was recuperating and was out of danger. On April 29, Ravinder (40), an STP operator, had entered the plant to fix a leak. After he was knocked unconscious, four others followed him into the tank. Ravinder and Vikram (26), a security guard from a private agency, had died at Moolchand hospital three days after the incident.

