Think of nation first: Arvind Kejriwal to party workers

In an hour-long interaction with party volunteers on Facebook Live Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal maintained that ‘instead of thinking about the party’s future in the next five years, think about the nation first.’ In the wake of the poll drubbing in Punjab, party volunteers raised questions over where the party was headed, as Kejriwal explained why the upcoming municipal polls are important for AAP. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also joined the session, drew out the Delhi government’s achievements.

