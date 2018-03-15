Delhi: Thief enters judge’s home in an auto, leaves with inverter batteries

As seen in the CCTV footage, the man came alone first, and later returned in an auto As seen in the CCTV footage, the man came alone first, and later returned in an auto

The house of an Additional District Judge (ADJ), son of a retired District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), was burgled during the day in south Delhi’s Saket area on March 10. The incident, however, was reported three days later when the electricity went out and the battery back-up did not work. It was then discovered that three batteries powering the back-up system were missing.

The house, in Saket’s J Block, belongs to retired DSJ Anand Singh Yadav and his son, ADJ Gaurav Rao. Based on Yadav’s complaint, an FIR was registered at Saket police station under IPC section 380. According to the FIR, following the power failure, Yadav scanned the CCTV footage at his residence. “The batteries were stolen by a person on March 10, between 5-6 pm. Initially he came alone, stayed inside the premises for eight minutes and left. Later, he again came back in an auto and entered the premises,” the FIR states.

The FIR further states that the burglar left the house 10 minutes later. According to the FIR, the burglar took “advantage” of the fact that on March 10, it was Yadav’s grandson’s birthday, and the gates were kept open for guests, who left around 4.30 pm. “Gates were not locked after they left,” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Yadav said the area is “very secure”, but incidents of missing batteries have come to light of late. “In the last five months, two of our neighbours have complained of batteries going missing… It appears that the burglar had conducted a recce,” the retired judge said.

He added, “As per CCTV footage, the man came in an auto and entered with the vehicle inside our house. I am not sure if the act was done in connivance with the auto driver. The police are conducting investigation… Fortunately for us, none of the family members were present when the burglary took place.”

A senior police officer said, “We started an investigation and procured CCTV footage. We have questioned several persons and a thorough probe is underway.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App