Thick fog engulfs Delhi NCR, more than 20 flights delayed, over 60 trains running late

A thick blanket of fog engulfed the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday morning which affected train and flight operations.

More than 20 flights were delayed and six cancelled due to poor visibility, new agency ANI reported. Railway services were also affected, with over 60 trains running behind schedule. The report added that 24 trains were rescheduled and 21 cancelled due to low visibility in the region.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that NCR would be covered in dense fog throughout the day, with the minimum temperature dipping to 8 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Although Delhi airport is equipped with advanced technology to tackle low-visibility, the minimum visibility for take-off and landing is 125 meters and 50 meters.

