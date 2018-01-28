Thick fog engulfs Delhi, 18 trains cancelled

Delhi-Gurugram highway witnesses thick fog on Sunday morning, reducing visibility (ANI) Delhi-Gurugram highway witnesses thick fog on Sunday morning, reducing visibility (ANI)

A thick blanket of fog engulfed New Delhi on Sunday morning, with visibility reduced to a few metres on the Delhi-Gurugram highway. The poor visibility also hit the railway services as 18 trains were cancelled, five were rescheduled, and 38 trains were running late.

According to the weather report, “Dense fog was (likely) over at several isolated places of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Tripura till Thursday morning.”

“The cold wave conditions had prevailed at several places of Chandigarh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana. The lowest maximum temperature was recorded at 11.8 degrees at Ludhiana on January 23 while the minimum temperature was recorded at 2.1 degrees at Muzaffarnagar on January 21.”

The minimum temperature in the city today is likely to be 6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

