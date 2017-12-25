Thick blanket of haze envelops Delhi

The minimum temperature settled at 7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average (Representational Image/ File) The minimum temperature settled at 7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average (Representational Image/ File)

A thick blanket of haze enveloped the city Monday with the mercury settling at 22.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average. Due to poor visibility, around 17 trains were cancelled while several others arrived late.

According to a Northern Railway spokesperson, at 6 am, 17 trains stood cancelled, 26 were delayed and six others were rescheduled due to poor visibility. An official of the Meteorological department said that at 8.30 am, the visibility recorded was 400 metres at Safdarjung Observatory.

The minimum temperature settled at 7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average. The humidity oscillated between 96 and 54 per cent.

The Met office has forecast clear skies for tomorrow with the possibility of shallow to moderate fog in the morning. “The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 23 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the weatherman said. Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 25.1 and 6.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

