They’re playful, can detect any explosive: Meet Delhi Police’s fresh recruits

After an hour of “practising sniffing and detecting bombs”, the Canine Squad’s newest recruits ran around playing with balls and toys at the Crime Branch centre in Pushp Vihar on Tuesday. Cosby, Comat, Krissy, Congo and Zendra, Golden Retrievers bought from a kennel in Hyderabad seven months ago, have been selected by Delhi Police after 15 years and are set to be inducted into the squad. Aged around 12 to 15 months, they were trained for six months in a dog training centre run by the BSF in Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertising

On Tuesday, The Indian Express met the dogs and their trainers at the centre, which houses 10 other dogs, including Labradors and German Shepherds.

The dogs, who are getting acclimatised to Delhi’s weather, follow a strict diet and training hours. Krissy is the only female at the centre.

According to the trainers, while Cosby is disciplined and obeys all orders, Congo and Comat are playful and naughty. “All of them are very disciplined during training hours but during their playtime, they run around the building and play games. The dogs are usually left to play and enjoy in the evening. We give them balls and other toys,” said Chandrashekar Gautam, Assistant Sub-Inspector at the Pushp Vihar Dog Squad.

Advertising

“They can detect any bomb or explosive like RDX. Sometimes, criminals try to cover the bomb with cow dung or other substances so dogs wouldn’t be able to detect it. These new dogs have been trained to tackle situations like these very well,” said a senior police officer at Pushp Vihar.

Officers said the dogs are trained every day for an hour and get to play for the same duration. As soon as the trainers take off their leashes, the five start playing with one another. While Comat tried to get the ball from the trainer, Congo ran behind Zendra and Cosby before jumping on them and rolling on the ground. After playtime, Congo’s trainer instructed it to sit. “Congo takes time to listen as it wants to play more,” said the trainer.

Their diet includes milk and dalia (broken wheat) in the morning, while a combination of eggs, mutton and rotis (flatbread) is served in the evening and night.

At present, there are 60 dogs in the Canine Squad and 10 centres to house them in the city.

“Most of our dogs come from Army Veterinary centres in Meerut. We wanted more variety and, hence, went to Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh. The dogs were trained in a centre run by the Border Security Forces (BSF). Golden Retrievers are rare in the canine squad and, hence, they were preferred over others. Also these dogs, once trained to perform very well, are smart and well-behaved,” said Rajan Bhagat, DCP, Crime (CRO).

At Tekanpur, police officers assessed the dogs based on several factors over a week. “We checked their pedigree, physique, skills, discipline, knowledge about sniffing explosives and behaviour. After careful inspection, the five dogs have been chosen in the explosives team,” said Gautam.

Officers said the dogs are ready for their induction and have been trained and medically examined.