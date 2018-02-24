There’s no place for violence, says Anil Baijal after CM Kejriwal calls on him

CM Kejriwal and his council of ministers met L-G Anil Baijal on Friday (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) CM Kejriwal and his council of ministers met L-G Anil Baijal on Friday (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Hours after a “police search” at his residence, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his council of ministers met L-G Anil Baijal to discuss the problems faced by the government, after officers decided to boycott meetings called by ministers. Bureaucrats in the capital have been protesting the alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, during a meeting at the CM’s house Monday night.

Meanwhile, the L-G’s office issued a statement, “strongly condemning the incident”. “No government can fulfill its promises to the people if employees feel demoralised and insecure. There is no place for violence in a democratic… society. Steps need to be taken to remove mistrust between government employees and the elected government so that development of Delhi and public interest do not get adversely affected,” it said.

On the L-G’s statement, Sisodia said, “We are also strongly condemning the violence… the violence that we can also see, which was caught on tape.” Sisodia was referring to the alleged assault on AAP minister Imran Hussain, his aide and senior leader Ashish Khetan in the Secretariat. Earlier in the day, AAP had accused the Delhi Police of acting like a “bully”, and as “puppets” of the Centre. They claimed that police had entered Kejriwal’s “residence” with the sole purpose of “humiliating” the CM.

Delhi Police personnel at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Delhi Police personnel at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

“The dadagiri by police at the CM’s residence is being done at the behest of the BJP. Police are mere puppets, but the Centre is resorting to such dadagiri to dismiss the Delhi government,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, adding that the party will protest against the police search outside its district and state headquarters.

