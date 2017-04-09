Theft to rape, Delhi tops list of crimes against foreigners

“A large number of cases of theft (108 out of 223) and rape (three out of 12 cases) were reported in Delhi alone,” stated the NCRB report. (Representational photo) “A large number of cases of theft (108 out of 223) and rape (three out of 12 cases) were reported in Delhi alone,” stated the NCRB report. (Representational photo)

Of the 365 cases of crimes against foreigners reported in India in 2015, 147 were reported from Delhi, the latest data available with the National Crime Records Bureau shows. A total of 80 lakh foreigners visited India in 2015, up from 76.8 lakh in 2014. But crimes against foreigners dipped by 25 per cent in the same period, data shows.

Theft formed the majority of crimes, with 223 cases being reported across the country. There were 23 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage their modesty, 12 cases of rape and four of murder. Robbery and cheating formed 15 and nine cases, respectively.

Apart from the 147 cases in Delhi, 53 were registered in Maharashtra, 33 in Uttar Pradesh and 30 in Goa.

“A large number of cases of theft (108 out of 223) and rape (three out of 12 cases) were reported in Delhi alone,” stated the NCRB report.

A 19 year-old German national had written to the Delhi Commission for Women after she was allegedly raped and assaulted by an auto driver in Delhi in December 2015. In November the following year, another German national was allegedly molested by her landlord, who also attempted to rape her at his apartment in Hauz Khas. The woman had told police that she had gone to pay rent when the landlord tried to rape her. She said she managed to escape only when his eight-year-old son called out for him.

