Theft attempt: Man beaten to death in Delhi

A 35-year-old man, who allegedly barged into a factory along with an associate to commit a theft, was caught ‘red-handed’ by workers and beaten to death. Police said three men have been arrested in connection with the incident. His associate, meanwhile, managed to escape. Police tracked him down and arrested the three accused based on his statement. “During questioning, the accused said they tied up the victim and hit him with sticks. They later dumped his body in a isolated spot, 200 metres away from the factory,” a police officer said.

According to police, the incident came to light on July 2 when the body was found in Rohini’s Bawana industrial area. “The post-mortem report revealed several injury marks on his body, indicating he was beaten up. With help from local police, the man was identified as Noshad, a resident of Bawana JJ colony,” sources said.

Police registered an FIR and questioned Noshad’s family. They told police that he had left home on July 1 along with a friend, Hora, but did not return. “Police tracked down Hora, who told them that the men had gone to commit a theft in Bawana industrial area. They barged into a factory and found three persons sleeping inside. However, the men woke up. While Hora managed to escape, the men caught Noshad and tied him up.”

Police conducted raids and arrested the three accused — Akram, Sharukh and Shamshad. Two similar incidents have been reported in the past week. On Thursday, a 20-year-old man who had allegedly stolen a woman’s mobile phone was beaten up by around 20 people in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area. He later died in front of police personnel at the police station. On Sunday night, a 19-year-old man was beaten to death near Adarsh Nagar railway station by a mob that alleged he was a thief.

