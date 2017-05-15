The man who took the stage after Kapil Mishra fainted

AAP MLA Kapil Mishra fainted after his press conference on revelations on AAPs finances, being taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo) AAP MLA Kapil Mishra fainted after his press conference on revelations on AAPs finances, being taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo)

On Sunday afternoon, as sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra fainted during a press conference where he accused the AAP of concealing its donation details, 38-year-old IT professional Neil Terrance Haslam took charge. With doubts being raised about the veracity of these claims, Haslam, who claimed to be assisting the Income-Tax department on the AAP funding case, said, “I have details of the first donation made to AAP — Receipt No. 1 to the latest one. Someone from the party shared this information with me.”

This is not the first time Haslam was backing AAP rebels. “I have conducted at least four press conferences where I raised concerns about AAP’s funding. In February and March, 2015, I had spoken about dubious funding worth Rs 2 crore and foreign funding, which the party had received. In December 2015, I spoke about Rs 14 crore that the party had not disclosed to the EC and the I-T department. At another press conference in October 2016 with AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat, I spoke about Rs 16 crore that the AAP had not conceded to the two bodies. In March last year, I spoke about affidavits and Pan Card details being fudged by AAP MLAs,” Haslam said.

Last year, similar allegations had been made by Bijwasan MLA Devinder Sehrawat. Maintaining that Haslam has worked with the AAP in the past, Sehrawat said, “At that time, he had just begun his investigation into AAP concealing funds from the EC and the Income-Tax department. What was said at Sunday’s press conference had been said at that time too.”

AAP leader Raghav Chadda said, “Neil was there with Kapil Mishra at his press conference. He works for the BJP… Cheques worth Rs 35 crore were shown. Where did the cheques come from? Such a big fraud is taking place on TV. False cheques of Rs 35 crore each are being shown to the media. At this rate, anyone can show a fake cheque. I have made a cheque for the BJP worth Rs 70 crore (shows it). Whose cheque is it? Who has given it? This is a circus.”

Claiming to have joined the party after quitting his job at a Gurgaon-based firm four years ago, Haslam said he was “chucked out in June 2014”. In February 2015, at Press Club of India in Lutyens’ Delhi, Haslam, along with members of an AAP splinter group called AAP Volunteers Action Manch (AVAM), had told mediapersons that the party had received money from “dubious companies”. The allegations were made four days before Delhi assembly elections.

In yet another “expose”, Haslam had produced copies of cheques issued to the party and maintained that one Jaskirat Kaur Mann, a resident of Canada who hails from Punjab’s Moga, had given cheques worth Rs 2 crore to the party. Mann, however, had rubbished these claims.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now