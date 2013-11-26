The Ideas Factory

A film that experimented with cinema in terms of both thought and form,Ship of Theseus is considered one of 2013s most remarkable Indian films. Ever since,all eyes have been on the films young director Anand Gandhi.

On Wednesday,with his partner,Soham Shah,Gandhi showcased a few stills from his films in production besides the upcoming projects under their company Recyclewala Labs.

Gandhi is currently penning his future directorial project (untitled as of now),about a theatre director countering his fear of abandonment after the three most important women in his life embark on their individual journeys. There are several projects underway which includes three fiction and three non-fiction.

Among the fiction films,Tumbad,might be the first to hit the cinemas. It is a period fantasy by Rahi Anil Barve,set against the backdrop of colonial India,and has Shah in the lead role of an anti-hero. Taramandal,a sci-fi drama by Rohit Pandey,is in its development stage,while Adesh Prasads Barsati,which is in pre-production,explores the relationship between two partners under varying circumstances.

We dont wish to limit ourselves to fiction. Recyclewala Labs wishes to explore ideas that stimulate and the form they take is immaterial, said Gandhi. His team is also dabbling in web portals,books,theatre,art,TV and radio,using the mediums to explore many subjects. They are also planning to have a cultural centre,and a space for arts and artistes.

Work on all these projects is underway. But our documentaries Election Day,The Newborn and Tumbad will be the first few to see the light of the day, said Gandhi.

Shah explained that none of the projects will alienate the masses. Its a large variety and we hope to make it accessible to everyone, he said.

