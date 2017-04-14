The bigger worry for AAP: Its vote share keeps dipping

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia. Archive Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia. Archive

That they lost the Rajouri Garden bypoll did not come as a surprise to AAP, party insiders said. The consistently dwindling vote share, however, has the top brass worried. AAP’s resounding win in 2015, when the party won 67 of 70 Assembly seats, had seen the vote share touch 54 per cent. But on Thursday, the AAP candidate was able to get only 13 per cent of the total votes. This is worse than the 16 per cent the AAP candidate polled in the 2013 Assembly elections — the first time the party fought the polls.

It was the vote share that had the party worried when the results for last year’s municipal bypolls were declared. Of the 13 wards that went to polls, AAP won five. The voter percentage, however, was 28 per cent.

“Our internal party survey showed our candidate was losing and we were prepared for that. What has got senior party functionaries worried is that Harjeet Singh lost his deposit and managed to poll only 13 per cent votes. At a time when the municipal elections are so close, it is not a good sign for the party. Losing a seat is understandable, but losing so much support is not,” said a senior party leader who did not wish to be named.

The fates of the Congress and AAP seem to have been reversed this time — while Congress polled 33 per cent of the votes this time, it had polled 12 per cent in 2015.

Congress leaders said the mandate means their voters are coming back to them. “It is common knowledge that AAP rose on the back of votes Congress lost. Thursday’s results show our voters are disillusioned by the AAP’s promises,” said a party leader.

