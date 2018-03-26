Thak thak gang at work? Ipad, cash, documents stolen from Delhi ex-police chief’s car

An Ipad, Rs 30,000 cash and some important documents were stolen from former Delhi Police Commissioner Brijesh Kumar Gupta’s car. (Photo for representation) An Ipad, Rs 30,000 cash and some important documents were stolen from former Delhi Police Commissioner Brijesh Kumar Gupta’s car. (Photo for representation)

In a major security lapse, an Ipad, Rs 30,000 cash and some important documents were stolen from former Delhi Police Commissioner Brijesh Kumar Gupta’s car in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area. The incident has left the city police red-faced as the national capital was on high alert due to Ram Navami. Police suspect the theft to be the handiwork of a thak thak gang.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North district) Jatin Narwal said an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people. “We have registered an FIR at Civil Lines police station after we received complaint. Further investigations are on progress and no arrest has been made yet,” Narwal said. Gupta, a 1975-batch IPS officer, retired in 2012 from service after holding the post of commissioner for two years.

The incident took place on Saturday morning at around 9 am when Gupta was on his way to Chandigarh. “The incident occurred when Gupta stopped his car at Majnu ka Tila and was sitting in his another car. Gupta’s driver later realised that some miscreants stole valuables, Ipad, cash and a few important documents,” a senior police officer said.

The former police chief then made a PCR call and an FIR was immediately registered on his complaint. The police have formed several teams to nab the culprit/culprits and a special staff team from North district was also asked to join the investigation. “A forensic team of North district was also called to lift fingerprints from the car,” a police source said.

Sources said investigators have been asked to be on their toes. “Investigators have started questioning local criminals and they have rounded up a few of them. The special staff team is also trying to find out some clues from the CCTV cameras installed in nearby localities and prima facie it appears that the theft could be the handiwork of thak thak gang,” police sources said.

