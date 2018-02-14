Test Yamuna samples for pollution: NGT

The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal The National Green Tribunal office in New Delhi. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Following concerns over the spike in ammonia levels in raw water supply from the Yamuna, and the consequent health problems it could pose to people, the NGT has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to analyse samples from the river at four points.

The directions come a day after the Delhi Jal Board — which supplies water to the city — approached the tribunal demanding that Haryana be asked to take urgent steps to check the “dangerous levels of ammonia” in the river.

The bench, comprising Justice Jawad Rahim and Justice S P Wangdi, ordered the apex pollution monitoring body to take samples from Pajewala in Haryana, Wazirabad water treatment plant, Okhla and ITO barrage in Delhi and detect levels of ammonia and other pollutants. “The report shall contain analysis with respect to ammonia and other pollutants, and must be submitted on February 16, the next date of hearing,” the bench said.

