Ten Delhi Metro stations to go cashless from January 1, 2017

Delhi Metro (Representational image) Delhi Metro (Representational image)

Ten metro stations in the national capital will go completely cashless in their transactions from January 1, 2017 which include Rohini East, Rohini West, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Tilak Nagar, Noida Sector-15 and Nehru Place. These stations will be opting digital payment app Paytm for purchase of tokens and recharge of smart cards.

The commuters at these stations will be required to scan the QR code with Paytm app on their mobile phones. This will send a message to the token vendor or the customer care operator, who will then issue the token or recharge the card with the desired amount, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement.

All these stations have over 70 percent Smart Card users as a result of which cash transactions here are moderate in comparison to other stations.

Refunds, if sought by any customer, will also be done through Paytm accounts instead of cash and users will receive the refunded amount within four days in their Paytm wallet. For exigencies though, at least one counter with cash option will remain open on these stations initially, the DMRC added.

The decision has been taken keeping in view government’s vision to transform India into a cashless economy.