Ten cops face action for abandoning pickets in Delhi

Action was taken against 10 police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, for sitting near a tree despite directions from the DCP to be stationed at police pickets for two hours every day.

DCP (northwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, who issued the order via wireless on Tuesday, inspected the pickets and found that two were deserted. He confirmed that the personnel have been sent to District Lines.

To curb the rise in snatching incidents in the northwest district, the DCP had made a plan to deploy special police pickets for two hours around noon.

“On Tuesday, the DCP issued the message via wireless and asked his subordinates to deploy police pickets from 2 pm to 4 pm. He added that he would conduct an inspection. All station house officers (SHOs) deployed police pickets in their areas and asked the sub-divisional officer in charge to be present as well,” sources said.

Sources said that during the inspection, the DCP was crossing Model Town area when he found the picket abandoned and personnel sitting below a tree.

“He passed through Bharat Nagar next, and found the post deserted. He immediately flashed a message and asked all 10 police personnel of the two police pickets to report to the District Police lines,” sources said.

