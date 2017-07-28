Tempo mows down two-year-old, driver held

The driver was arrested later. (Representational Image) The driver was arrested later. (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old tempo driver has been arrested for allegedly running over a two-year-old girl in Alipur area of Rohini, police said, adding that the girl died on the spot. Before locals could catch hold of the driver, identified as Avdesh, he fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. He was arrested later, police said.

According to police, the girl was playing outside her house when she was crushed under the rear wheel of the tempo. “Hearing the girl’s cries, neighbours came out and saw her lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. It is likely that the owner of the tempo might also be booked,” a police officer said.

In another incident, an unidentified man was hit by a vehicle on a flyover in outer Delhi’s Samaypur Badli. The incident was reported on Wednesday evening. “Many vehicles passed by while he was lying on the road, but nobody came to his aid. An autorickshaw driver finally informed police that a man’s body was lying on the road. The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” a police officer said.

Police said they have not found any CCTV footage of the incident, and are trying to identify the vehicle that hit the man.

