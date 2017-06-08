Temperature goes down as rain lashes parts of New Delhi

SkymetWeather.com reported that due to the change in the wind pattern the weather pattern changed on Tuesday evening. “ (Source: ANI_News/Twitter) SkymetWeather.com reported that due to the change in the wind pattern the weather pattern changed on Tuesday evening. “ (Source: ANI_News/Twitter)

New Delhi was greeted with a pleasant morning on Thursday as light showers brought down the temperature in the national capital offering respite to people. News agency PTI reported that the minimum temperature had gone two notches below normal. The India Meteorological Department has predicted thundershowers for New Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 AM at 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal,” a Met official said. A cloudy day is forecasted along with the possibility of rain and thunderstorm. ‘ On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 37.2 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The national capital had been witnessing an intense spell of heat wave with maximum temperature touching 47 degrees Celsius on June 4. It was the hottest day of the season so far this year.

SkymetWeather.com reported that due to the change in the wind pattern the weather pattern changed on Tuesday evening. “The maximum temperature in Delhi was 43 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. The highest temperature was recorded in the Ridge area at 44.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average,” an IMD official was quoted as saying by IANS.

