Tell us if you offload passengers: Police letter to airlines

Police have written the letter to airlines operating at IGI Airport's T2 and T3.

Flagging the legal repercussion of violating norms, the Delhi Police has written a letter to all station managers of airlines operating at IGI Airport’s terminals 2 and 3, asking them to share details if they offload any passenger because of problems with their documents. The letter adds that offloading a passenger without informing police is a cognizable offence. A senior police officer said a meeting was held recently where, apart from Delhi Police, representatives of all airlines, DIAL and CISF were present.

“Delhi Police raised an issue which has come to light. Some airline staff, while scrutinising travel documents, discover that they were forged, tampered, falsified and not in conformity with the required set of documents. But instead of informing Delhi Police, they themselves offload passengers and allow them to leave the airport freely,” an officer said.

Sources said that after the meeting, a letter was sent to station managers of airlines, wherein a case from 2016 was cited.

“In 2016, an FIR was registered by Varinder Kumar, who had alleged that two persons allegedly took Rs 24 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada for a job, and gave him a fake visa. He booked a ticket and reached Terminal 3, but was informed by officials at the boarding counter that his visa was forged. He was later allowed to leave the building after officials noted down his details,” police sources said, adding that security agencies, including Delhi Police, were not informed.

Police only discovered the incident when Kumar filed an FIR. Police, in their letter, said, “Travelling or attempting to travel on forged documents is an offence… Under no circumstances should such an offence be left unreported. Failure to comply with the directions will attract legal action.”

