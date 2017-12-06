Teenager dies after bike falls off under-construction flyover

The deceased, Karn Dutt, (15). The deceased, Karn Dutt, (15).

A 15-year-old died and his friend, 17, was seriously injured after their bike hit the railing of an under-construction flyover and they fell off, in northwest Delhi’s Mukundpur on Tuesday morning.

Police said the boys were riding at a high speed and could not negotiate a turn on the flyover. Police rushed the boys to BJRM Hospital, where one of them, Karn Dutt, was declared brought dead. His friend Akash has been shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is being treated for mutliple injuries.

Police said the flyover, under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD), did not have any signage indicating that it was out of bounds for the public. The PWD, however, alleged that the boys were involved in stunt biking, which the police denied. The PWD officials also said that they entered the flyover from the exit route.

On Tuesday morning, Karn left his Mukundpur home to pick up Akash, who resides in the same area. Neither was wearing a helmet, police said.

Eyewitnesses said the flyover did not have signage informing commuters that it is under construction, and claimed that several vehicles would frequently go up the flyover, only to return. “The front entrance of the flyover is barricaded. A loop is being constructed on the flyover. The labourers and vehicles with construction materials enter from the other side. But the two teenagers entered from the exit route and were involved in stunt biking. They were also driving on the wrong lane,” claimed a senior PWD official.

Their family members have, however, denied the claims. “He was a very responsible driver. We found out that Karn had taken the motorcycle keys and left home without his family’s knowledge. This was the first time they took the bike out for a ride,” Karn’s cousin Pankaj said.

Police said they will investigate how the minors were allowed to take the motorcycle out, and are trying to ascertain the identity of the vehicle’s owner.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App